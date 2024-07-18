Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

