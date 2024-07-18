Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,746 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RQI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

