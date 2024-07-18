Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,279 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 384,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BAPR opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

