Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

