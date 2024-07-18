Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 40,643 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 270.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,643 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,747,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

