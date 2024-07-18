Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.79% of ClearShares OCIO ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OCIO opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.64. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

ClearShares OCIO ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The ClearShares OCIO ETF (OCIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to outperform a 60\u002F40 blended benchmark by over or under weighting across a broad range of asset classes. OCIO was launched on Jun 27, 2017 and is managed by ClearShares.

