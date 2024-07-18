Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ClearShares OCIO ETF (NYSEARCA:OCIO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.79% of ClearShares OCIO ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ClearShares OCIO ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA OCIO opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.64. ClearShares OCIO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.
ClearShares OCIO ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ClearShares OCIO ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearShares OCIO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.