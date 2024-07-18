Jefferies Financial Group Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $536.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $486.00 to $536.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $461.89.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $442.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $467.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.