Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $4.70

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.02.

GRAB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. Grab has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Grab by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Grab by 40.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Grab by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,796,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 878,375 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

