Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,272,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,231,000 after buying an additional 510,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,298,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at $666,165,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

