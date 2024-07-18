Jeffrey H. Margolis Sells 1,200 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $10,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

ALHC stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALHC

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.