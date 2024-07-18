Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Trading 7.4% Higher

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.33. 45,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 432,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.
Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.
