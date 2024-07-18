Joseph S. Konowiecki Sells 2,600 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $23,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
