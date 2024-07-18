JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 199,725 shares.The stock last traded at $45.91 and had previously closed at $45.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 277,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

