JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Neutral

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

MLCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 760,200 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,878 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,696,000 after purchasing an additional 366,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.