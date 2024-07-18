JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 362,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

