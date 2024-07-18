JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of River Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

