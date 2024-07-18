Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.23

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 781062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

