Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 181,502 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.0% in the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,942 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

