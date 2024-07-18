K92 Mining Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$80.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.68 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%.

K92 Mining Trading Down 2.8 %

About K92 Mining

TSE:KNT opened at C$8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.09.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.