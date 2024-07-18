Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE JPM opened at $216.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $622.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

