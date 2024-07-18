Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$16.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.92.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.91 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In other news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock worth $6,954,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

