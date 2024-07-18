Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $52,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 520,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after acquiring an additional 336,040 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $71.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

