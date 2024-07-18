Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.