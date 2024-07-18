Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNUT. Truist Financial upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

