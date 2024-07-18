Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Bank of America

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNUT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

