Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.
Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,480.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 23,145 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,060,272.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock valued at $19,279,932 over the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
