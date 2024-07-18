Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.54

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.54 and last traded at $124.25, with a volume of 73348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Lantheus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

