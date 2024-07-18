Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after purchasing an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 188,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.3 %

LVS stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

