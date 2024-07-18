Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $98,684,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,309,000 after acquiring an additional 483,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $30,495,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 4.7 %

LSCC opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

