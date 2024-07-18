Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Laureate Education Stock Down 1.1 %
Laureate Education stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.60.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Laureate Education
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.