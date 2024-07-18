Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Up 5.3% in June

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Laureate Education Stock Down 1.1 %

Laureate Education stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Laureate Education has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $16.60.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at $762,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,122,190 shares of company stock valued at $31,080,297. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

