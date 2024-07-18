Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $56.93. Approximately 68,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,078,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $81.22.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Legend Biotech's revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

