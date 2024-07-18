LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 135.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $8,837,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.8% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 98,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

