LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Update

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

LGI Homes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Report on LGIH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.