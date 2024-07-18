Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $119,328.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 25,294 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $194,510.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 15,953 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $119,328.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,961.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,763 shares of company stock worth $579,719. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 490,370 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,877,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,824,000 after acquiring an additional 268,996 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

