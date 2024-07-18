Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.78

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 59.78 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.73 ($0.77), with a volume of 380351125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.78 ($0.76).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

The stock has a market cap of £37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.53.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

