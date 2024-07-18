Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Loews Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of L stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. Loews has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Loews by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Loews by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

