LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,529,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4,618.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,443,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,377 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,643,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

LXP stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.44 and a beta of 0.86.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

