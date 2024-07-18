Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 202.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Magna International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 667,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $45.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

