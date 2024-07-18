Marc Poulin Acquires 3,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) Director Marc Poulin acquired 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.84 per share, with a total value of C$119,526.90.
Marc Poulin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.33, for a total value of C$118,000.20.
Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance
RCH opened at C$40.29 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$37.39 and a 1-year high of C$48.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$45.50 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
About Richelieu Hardware
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.
