Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,620.22 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,595.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,515.01. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

