Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Given New $251.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.88.

Marriott International stock opened at $247.55 on Wednesday. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marriott International by 33.3% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.9% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 77.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

