Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Raised to $665.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $665.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $617.33.

NYSE:MLM opened at $564.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $561.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.35. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

