Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

