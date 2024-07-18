Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masco by 2.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Masco by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

