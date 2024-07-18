MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 51.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.86%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

