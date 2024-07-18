Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.82.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after buying an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

