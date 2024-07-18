Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $798.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

