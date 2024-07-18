Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $233,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.03 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

