Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 12.2% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 99,808 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 18.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 21,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $443.52 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

