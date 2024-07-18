Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.09

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.09 and last traded at $62.09, with a volume of 3960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Miller Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $716.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $349.87 million during the quarter.

Miller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

